close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
barbecue

Australian woman sues neighbours over barbecue use

Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours` activities, among them, barbecuing and smoking, as well as their noisy children, breached residential laws.

Australian woman sues neighbours over barbecue use
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

Canberra: An Australian woman has tried to stop her neighbours from using their barbecues by suing them in court, a media report said on Tuesday.

Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours` activities, among them, barbecuing and smoking, as well as their noisy children, breached residential laws, the BBC said in the report.

She alleged that wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her in her home in the Perth suburb of Girrawheen, according to a Supreme Court of Western Australia judgement.

"They've put (the barbecue) there so I smell fish - all I can smell is fish," Carden, who is a vegan, told Australian media on Monday.

"I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," she added.

Carden sought legal orders to prevent the alleged nuisances from continuing.

A tribunal and the state's highest court has, however, rejected her claims as unreasonable and lacking in evidence.

Her list of demands also included orders for a family living next door, and another neighbour, to reduce their patio lighting, silence their pets and to replace plants in the common garden.

Carden has challenged the tribunal`s decision, adding that she planned on taking further legal action.

Tags:
barbecuebarbecue useAustralia
Next
Story

Watch: Rajkot man arrested for setting jeep on fire after TikTok video goes viral

Must Watch

PT4M56S

IIT Delhi finds solution to avert elephant deaths on railway tracks