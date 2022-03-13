हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Awwdorable! Little girl makes snacks for herself in her mini kitchen is viral video - Watch

A video of a little girl, in which she is chopping up some watermelon in her mini kitchen, has been going viral. 

Awwdorable! Little girl makes snacks for herself in her mini kitchen is viral video - Watch

New Delhi: The internet is flooded with adorable content. Every single day we come across tons of things while scrolling, be it a cute animal video or funny clips of people trying/doing insane things. But out of all of these content, if there is anything that makes us all happy, it has to be those cute baby videos.

Today we have another adorable baby video for you that is going crazy viral on social media. In the video, a little girl, dressed in her pink jumper, can be seen making herself a snack. 

The little girl looks ready to take on the day in her own mini kitchen. At first, the toddler can be seen placing a watermelon in her mini sink and then washing it. She then places the fruit on a chopping plate, takes out a knife from the cabinet below and chops up the fruit in the most adorable way. 

Take a look at the video here: 

Till now, the video has been viewed 72.1 million times. It has garnered 3.5 million likes and more than ten thousand comments. The netizens just can’t get enough of her cuteness. 

One user commented, "This is too freaking cute," and "This baby is a better adult than me." Another user wrote, "The little dance she does before she starts eating is so cute!" Someone also said, "She is such a sweet little girl."

