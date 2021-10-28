Awwwdorable! Little girl adjusts her crown on ramp after minor glitch, completes her walk in attitude- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Social media is filled with cute and adorable videos of toddlers, but this one is not the regular clip. A short clip of toddlers doing a ramp walk is doing rounds on social media platforms. The video is the perfect example of sugar, spice and everything nice.

In the video, a little girl can be seen walking in a white dress with black ballerinas and a crown on her head. The girl is followed by a little boy of about the same age wearing a white tuxedo, bow-tie and sneakers.

As both the toddlers walk around the ramp waving at the crowd the boy accidentally bumps into the girl and her shoe comes off. But the adorable little girl does not panic, she adjusts her crown, tries to wear her shoe back and completes her walk with her head held high.

“Isn't it adorable the way she held her crown high, and dealt with the situation while being so calm about it,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video was posted online, it went crazy viral and has garnered over 4.2 lakh likes and five million views. The netizens also showered the video with lovely comments and posted hearts all over the section. “She held her cool. She didn't cry or make a fuss. Kept calm and continued,” a user said. “I love the way she held her crown while correcting the other gender's mistake,” wrote another.

