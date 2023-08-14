NEW DELHI: On the occasion of its 77th Independence Day, the neighbouring nation's youths from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have called for observing August 14 as a "Black Day," expressing their discontent with the actions of the Pakistani government. Simultaneously, the Baloch community has labelled August 15 as a "Great Day," according to a report by news agency ANI. It's noteworthy that India and Pakistan parted ways on August 14, 1947, after centuries of British colonial rule.

India, in its pursuit of creating a secular state, embraced all religions, whereas Pakistan chose to identify itself as an "Islamic Republic," emphasizing its Muslim identity. Despite Balochistan being an integral part of India, the Pakistani authorities have mandated the hoisting of their national flag on all monuments. Nevertheless, numerous political activists and youth groups are commemorating the day as a "dark chapter" in their lives.

It's worth highlighting that Pakistan has been enforcing stringent laws against Baloch individuals, even imprisoning them for expressing critical views of the government through posts on social media.



Recently, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, several political activists were arrested on August 11 for sharing anti-Pakistan content on social platforms. Subsequently, they were subjected to mistreatment at a local police station, coerced into denouncing their actions, and compelled to post pro-Pakistan statements online.

Balochistan Is Not Pakistan.



While Pakistan celebrate 14th August as Independence day, so Baloch conisder 14th as a black day.



Do share, if you support for Free Balochistan #FreeBalochistan#14AugustBlackDay pic.twitter.com/QJVSSaBO0y — Fazila Baloch (@IFazilaBaloch) August 14, 2023

Balochistan Appeals to the Pakistani Government To Halt Chinese Investments

Moreover, the Baloch community has been actively protesting against Chinese investments in their region, particularly given the significant unemployment rates. They are opposing the government's collaboration with the Chinese government for job creation and other development initiatives. Just recently, a rebel group targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Balochistan, resulting in the demise of two militants.

Claiming responsibility for the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced the successful conclusion of the third phase of "Operation Zir Pehazag." The BLA's statement conveyed a strong message to China, highlighting their perspective of Balochistan as an "occupied territory" and expressing their opposition to Beijing's ventures, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the area.

"We have consistently urged China to reconsider its activities in Balochistan," the statement emphasized. The BLA views such endeavours as exploitative actions and asserts that any foreign investments in the region should only proceed once Balochistan achieves independence.