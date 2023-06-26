Bear Grylls Posts Lungi-Clad Photo, Drops Clues About Next Guest: ‘Long Hair…’

Bear Grylls is a renowned British television adventurer, known for hosting extreme, adrenaline-pumping TV shows across the world. His portfolio includes multiple seasons of the hit TV show, Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Throughout his career, he has embarked on many solo adventures while also leading well-known personalities and celebrities on thrilling adventures. From political leaders to celebrities, many have graced his show. As Bear Grylls embarked on his next adventure in Scotland, he has piqued people's interest on social media by sharing a picture of himself in a lungi, while dropping hints about the guest.

Without revealing the name, he mentioned that the guest was British, has long hair, and is a "true icon." Grylls also stated that the episode will be aired soon on Disney Plus Hotstar and Nat Geo TV.

While many thought that the guest would be an Indian, possibly from South India, the description has now left them confused.

Netizens react to Bear Grylls’ lungi avatar

In the picture shared on his Twitter handle, Bear Grylls can be seen standing in the Scottish highlands, dressed in a grey sweatshirt with his backpack and a blue checked lungi. Asking followers to guess the next guest, he wrote, “Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon. #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup.”

Check:

As soon as his post was shared, netizens thronged the comment section with a number of guesses. While many praised his lungi look, some also dropped a few names like Stephen Fry, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Anneka Rice, Richard Branson, Neil Oliver, Ewan McGregor, Billy Connolly, and even former UK President Boris Johnson. The tweet has so far gained over one lakh views and thousands of likes.

Even as Twitteratis made their random guesses, it still remains unclear who would be the next celebrity to join Grylls' adventure show. While the guest is possibly not an Indian, the host has in the past invited several guests from India including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh.