Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar gets engaged in a glittering ceremony - Watch video here

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister late Benazir Bhutto and former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, got engaged recently and shared a video of the glittering ceremony on Tuesday (December 1). The engagement ceremony was held at Bilawal House, Karachi, on November 27.

Bakhtawar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the video of her engagement ceremony. The video is 32-second-long and it shows Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her fiance Mahmood Choudhry, a Dubai-based businessman.

In the video, Bakhtawar can be seen walking with her father Asif Ali Zardari and her younger sister Asifa Bhutto.

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered around 2 lakh views so far.

The engagement ceremony was attended by politicians, lawyers, and business magnates. It is to be noted that Bakhtawar's brother Bilawal Bhutto failed to attend the ceremony as he is suffering from coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for #COVID-19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I'll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA (Insha Allah)," tweeted the 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The PPP and Zardari family made it mandatory for guests to submit negative COVID-19 test result before attending the engagement ceremony.