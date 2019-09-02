Bengaluru artist moonwalks on streets as an 'astronaut', video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: A Bengaluru based artist named Baadal Nanjundaswamy came up with an innovative idea to highlight the issue of growing potholes in the city. And he turned an astronaut to bring it to the fore. Yes! Before you begin to think too hard, this quirky artist moonwalked on the Bengaluru streets dressed as an astronaut.

Baadal took to his Twitter handle and shared his out-of-box video which has been brilliantly shot. He can be seen walking on the streets with many potholes. He tweeted: Hello bbmp @BBMPCOMM

@BBMP_MAYOR @bbm #thelatest #streetart #nammabengaluru #herohalli

The street artist's creativity has been appreciated by the netizens, who are admiring his art.

Incidentally, country's lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is set to land on moon's south polar region on September 7.

The video has gone viral o the internet with as many as 20.9k views on Twitter so far.

In May this year, he had painted a huge crocodile on the street where a big pothole was left open in the middle of a busy road. He has been trying out different ways and means through his street art to highlight the pothole issue and make sure that the authorities take note of it.