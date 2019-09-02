close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Astronaut

Bengaluru artist moonwalks on streets as an 'astronaut', video goes viral - Watch

The video has gone viral o the internet with as many as 20.9k views on Twitter so far. 

Bengaluru artist moonwalks on streets as an &#039;astronaut&#039;, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A Bengaluru based artist named Baadal Nanjundaswamy came up with an innovative idea to highlight the issue of growing potholes in the city. And he turned an astronaut to bring it to the fore. Yes! Before you begin to think too hard, this quirky artist moonwalked on the Bengaluru streets dressed as an astronaut. 

Baadal took to his Twitter handle and shared his out-of-box video which has been brilliantly shot. He can be seen walking on the streets with many potholes. He tweeted: Hello bbmp @BBMPCOMM 
@BBMP_MAYOR @bbm  #thelatest #streetart #nammabengaluru #herohalli

The street artist's creativity has been appreciated by the netizens, who are admiring his art. 

Incidentally, country's lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is set to land on moon's south polar region on September 7. 

The video has gone viral o the internet with as many as 20.9k views on Twitter so far. 

In May this year, he had painted a huge crocodile on the street where a big pothole was left open in the middle of a busy road. He has been trying out different ways and means through his street art to highlight the pothole issue and make sure that the authorities take note of it. 

 

Tags:
Astronautbengaluru artiststreet artistChandrayaan 2
Next
Story

Viral video: Navy officer wins the internet by doing push-ups at his wedding

Must Watch

PT5M43S

5W1H: BJP's 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore turns violent as workers clash with TMC cadre