Bengaluru Founder Becomes Late-Night Cab Driver As Sleepy Chauffeur Hands Over Keys, Watch Video

A routine late-night cab ride in Bengaluru took an unexpected turn for Milind Chandwani, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate and founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru. The entrepreneur found himself stepping into an unusual role at 3 a.m.—that of a cab driver.

Chandwani shared the amusing yet thought-provoking incident through a video on Instagram, captivating millions with his story of kindness, quick thinking, and a touch of humor.

The Unexpected Turn of Events

“Last night at 3 AM, while heading home from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an entirely unexpected position: driving my cab driver’s cab,” Chandwani began in his post. His chauffeur, overwhelmed by fatigue, had tried every trick to stay awake—tea, a cigarette, and even a few deep breaths—but ultimately, exhaustion won.

Realizing the danger of continuing the journey with a drowsy driver, Chandwani offered to take the wheel. To his surprise, the driver handed over the keys without hesitation. “He gave me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic,’” he joked.

Navigating Bengaluru’s Streets

The video shared alongside his post shows the driver comfortably asleep in the passenger seat as Chandwani skillfully navigates the city streets using Google Maps. The scene, while humorous, reflects deeper issues faced by many cab drivers who work long hours under demanding conditions.

Chandwani described the mix of emotions he experienced during the drive. “I was glad he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and a little amused by how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job,” he said. The journey ended with a small act of gratitude: Chandwani tipped the driver ₹100 and humorously requested a 5-star rating for his driving skills.

A Life Lesson with a Smile

Ending his post on a reflective note, Chandwani wrote: “Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills—you never know when they’ll come in handy.” He added with a laugh, “And remember, when you offer help, be ready for someone to accept it!”

Viral Impact

The heartwarming tale resonated widely, racking up over 11 million views on Instagram. Social media users praised Chandwani’s quick thinking and kindheartedness while also highlighting the grueling schedules of drivers.

One comment read: “This is such a sweet and relatable story. Kudos to you for stepping up!” Another user wrote, “A perfect blend of humor and empathy—what a story!”

A Reminder of Everyday Challenges

This late-night escapade underscores the importance of empathy and adaptability in navigating life’s surprises. For Chandwani, it wasn’t just about taking the wheel—it was about understanding and addressing a moment of shared humanity.