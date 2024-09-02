Advertisement
Bengaluru Intern Tells Boss, ‘I Don’t Need This Internship Anymore’ After His AI Startup Got Funding

Bangalore Intern after getting funding for his AI startup quits internship digitally saying he doesn't need this internship anymore. 

 

Bengaluru Intern Tells Boss, 'I Don't Need This Internship Anymore' After His AI Startup Got Funding

Bangalore has its fame and ventured into the startup space. It is considered a leading startup hub overtaking Delhi and Mumbai in the same. As per reports, it boasts thousands of innovative startups. Now and then, weird, funny, unique events from the place surface on the internet capturing the attention of many. A similar incident took place where a chat between a boss and an intern went viral on the internet with thousands of likes. 

The CEO of Flexiple Karthik Sridharan shared his WhatsApp conversation in which an intern quits his internship at the company via text saying he doesn’t need it anymore as he received funding for his AI startup. However, Flexiple is a global platform to connect tech companies with freelance software developers and designers.

Watch:

Karthik shared the screenshot of the conversation with the caption, "This only happens in Bangalore.”  in which he asked the intern why he was not present in the office last Friday.  “Hey, what happened to you last Friday? I didn’t see you in office,” questioned Karthik. The intern replied instantly to the question of Karthik informing him that he was on leave as he had a meeting with a venture capitalist. “Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC.” said the intern. 

Further, the intern also said that his AI startup got funding and he doesn't need to do the internship anymore. He said, “My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore.”  The screenshot has received over five thousand likes on X. Netizens are dropping varied reactions on the post where some are congratulating the intern for the startup and others are criticizing the way he left his internship. 

One of the users said, “I think this is disrespectful to some extent but understandable.” 

Another said, “Glad for the kid! Just hope someone guide him to get better at communication as well!”

Third added, “I guess that internship was just the warm-ups!” 

Fourth, “No matter how young/experienced someone is, basic communications skills, respect for others is needed.” 

 

