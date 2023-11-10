trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686331
Newsviral
BENGALURU RAGPICKER

Bengaluru Ragpicker Finds 'Dollars Worth Rs 25 Crores' In A Garbage Pile, Then...

Salman, a resident of Amruthahalli, was sifting through waste near Nagawara railway station when he came across the unexpected treasure trove. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Ragpicker Finds 'Dollars Worth Rs 25 Crores' In A Garbage Pile, Then...

BENGALURU: In a tale straight out of the extraordinary, Bengaluru's Nagawara railway station became the unexpected setting for a jaw-dropping find when a 39-year-old ragpicker, Salman Sheikh, stumbled upon a bag containing 23 bundles of US dollars valued at a staggering Rs 25 crore in Indian currency. The discovery, made on November 1, has since sparked a series of events that have left the city buzzing.

Salman, a resident of Amruthahalli, was sifting through waste near Nagawara railway station when he came across the unexpected treasure trove. A plastic bag, seemingly discarded amid the refuse, concealed bundles of US dollars, turning Salman's routine day into a life-altering event.

Salman's Dilemma

In a moment of ethical dilemma, Salman chose to share his incredible find with his boss, Bappa, a scrap dealer, on November 5. Bappa, however, advised Salman to hold onto the money. Unsettled by the responsibility and perhaps driven by a sense of civic duty, Salman reached out to social activist Kali Mullah, triggering a chain of events that would soon involve the city's top law enforcement.

Reporting The Commissioner's Office

Kali Mullah promptly contacted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, bringing the matter to the attention of the city's law enforcement. The Police Commissioner summoned Salman, Bappa, and Kali Mullah to unravel the mystery behind this unexpected windfall.

UN-Stamped Currency 

Accompanying the substantial sum was a letter bearing the unmistakable seal of the United Nations. The letter disclosed a mission - funds allocated by the Security Council to support UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan. Citing concerns over the misuse of such funds by unauthorized entities, the letter revealed a unique security measure: a visible laser stamp on the notes.

Probe Ordered

With suspicion surrounding the authenticity of the currency notes, Hebbal Police station has been entrusted with the task of untangling this intricate web. The notes, allegedly laced with chemicals, have led investigators to consider the involvement of gangs associated with the notorious Black Dollar Scam.

Real or Fake?: RBI To Decide

In a bid to ascertain the legitimacy of the unearthed dollars, authorities have dispatched the currency notes to the Reserve Bank of India. The verdict from the RBI will determine whether Bengaluru's unexpected windfall is a stroke of luck or a part of a larger, more nefarious plot.

As the investigation unfolds, Bengaluru remains captivated by the unfolding drama, with questions lingering about the origins of the dollars, the intent behind their disposal, and the fate that awaits the ragpicker turned inadvertent hero, Salman Sheikh.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?