Bengaluru Ragpicker Finds 'Dollars Worth Rs 25 Crores' In A Garbage Pile, Then...

BENGALURU: In a tale straight out of the extraordinary, Bengaluru's Nagawara railway station became the unexpected setting for a jaw-dropping find when a 39-year-old ragpicker, Salman Sheikh, stumbled upon a bag containing 23 bundles of US dollars valued at a staggering Rs 25 crore in Indian currency. The discovery, made on November 1, has since sparked a series of events that have left the city buzzing.

Salman, a resident of Amruthahalli, was sifting through waste near Nagawara railway station when he came across the unexpected treasure trove. A plastic bag, seemingly discarded amid the refuse, concealed bundles of US dollars, turning Salman's routine day into a life-altering event.

Salman's Dilemma

In a moment of ethical dilemma, Salman chose to share his incredible find with his boss, Bappa, a scrap dealer, on November 5. Bappa, however, advised Salman to hold onto the money. Unsettled by the responsibility and perhaps driven by a sense of civic duty, Salman reached out to social activist Kali Mullah, triggering a chain of events that would soon involve the city's top law enforcement.

Reporting The Commissioner's Office

Kali Mullah promptly contacted Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, bringing the matter to the attention of the city's law enforcement. The Police Commissioner summoned Salman, Bappa, and Kali Mullah to unravel the mystery behind this unexpected windfall.

UN-Stamped Currency

Accompanying the substantial sum was a letter bearing the unmistakable seal of the United Nations. The letter disclosed a mission - funds allocated by the Security Council to support UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan. Citing concerns over the misuse of such funds by unauthorized entities, the letter revealed a unique security measure: a visible laser stamp on the notes.

Probe Ordered

With suspicion surrounding the authenticity of the currency notes, Hebbal Police station has been entrusted with the task of untangling this intricate web. The notes, allegedly laced with chemicals, have led investigators to consider the involvement of gangs associated with the notorious Black Dollar Scam.

Real or Fake?: RBI To Decide

In a bid to ascertain the legitimacy of the unearthed dollars, authorities have dispatched the currency notes to the Reserve Bank of India. The verdict from the RBI will determine whether Bengaluru's unexpected windfall is a stroke of luck or a part of a larger, more nefarious plot.

As the investigation unfolds, Bengaluru remains captivated by the unfolding drama, with questions lingering about the origins of the dollars, the intent behind their disposal, and the fate that awaits the ragpicker turned inadvertent hero, Salman Sheikh.