Bengaluru Surprises Once Again: Cab Fare To Airport Matches Flight Ticket For This Passenger

Manasvi's post quickly gained traction on social media and comments poured in from various quarters. Here are the netizen reactions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Surprises Once Again: Cab Fare To Airport Matches Flight Ticket For This Passenger Image Credit: Twitter/@manasvisharmaaa

New Delhi: The topic of exorbitant taxi fares has once again taken center stage across the nation. You may have come across such incidents. This time, Bengaluru is in the headlines for the same reason. A woman named Manasvi Sharma has shared a bizarre incident on X (Formerly Twitter).

In Bengaluru, Manasvi shared her dismay after being charged a significantly high fare for a late-night ride from the airport to her home. (Also Read: Yes Bank And IDFC First Bank To Impose Surcharge On Credit Card Utility Payments)

What Manasvi Sharma Has Shared?

Manasvi Sharma, the aggrieved passenger, took to social media to express her disbelief in a sarcastic tone. She posted, “I booked a flight for 3.5k from Pune to Bangalore. And then, a cab for 2k from Bangalore airport to my home,” accompanied by a skull emoji. (Also Read: Work From Home vs Work From Office Debate: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why WFH Not A Fit For All)

A screenshot attached to her post revealed that Uber was charging her a minimum of Rs. 2,005 for the ride, labeled as “Affordable, compact rides.”

Internet Reacts

Manasvi's post quickly gained traction on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens. Comments poured in from various quarters. 

