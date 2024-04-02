Bengaluru Surprises Once Again: Cab Fare To Airport Matches Flight Ticket For This Passenger

New Delhi: The topic of exorbitant taxi fares has once again taken center stage across the nation. You may have come across such incidents. This time, Bengaluru is in the headlines for the same reason. A woman named Manasvi Sharma has shared a bizarre incident on X (Formerly Twitter).

In Bengaluru, Manasvi shared her dismay after being charged a significantly high fare for a late-night ride from the airport to her home. (Also Read: Yes Bank And IDFC First Bank To Impose Surcharge On Credit Card Utility Payments)

What Manasvi Sharma Has Shared?

Manasvi Sharma, the aggrieved passenger, took to social media to express her disbelief in a sarcastic tone. She posted, “I booked a flight for 3.5k from Pune to Bangalore. And then, a cab for 2k from Bangalore airport to my home,” accompanied by a skull emoji. (Also Read: Work From Home vs Work From Office Debate: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why WFH Not A Fit For All)

A screenshot attached to her post revealed that Uber was charging her a minimum of Rs. 2,005 for the ride, labeled as “Affordable, compact rides.”

I booked flight for 3.5k from Pune to Bangalore.

And then, a cab for 2k from Bangalore airport to my home@Uber_India pic.twitter.com/wZyzOpOvHF — Manasvi Sharma (@manasvisharmaaa) April 1, 2024

Internet Reacts

Manasvi's post quickly gained traction on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens. Comments poured in from various quarters.

the audacity to write affordable here — Ashwani (@itsash_10) April 1, 2024

Bangalore airport does not have a metro still guys their be like we are ahead of this world — CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) April 1, 2024

And the worst part is, Uber Go drivers won’t even turn on the AC.



They will say only Premier will have AC. Like kuch bhi — Reva (@VamoosX) April 1, 2024

Use the buses if you can, or quick ride April 1, 2024

I heard the airport was put up there because some congress politician had land there which was of no value earlier. May be someone form BLR can confirm — Ankit Bhuptani (@CitizenAnkit) April 1, 2024