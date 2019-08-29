close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
paragliding viral video

'Bhai, bas land kara de': Meet Vipin Sahu, man who went viral with paragliding video

A video of man paragliding in Manali has the internet amused. His fear after taking off, repeated requests to the guide to make him land, his constant moans and weird expressions have left netizens in splits. 

&#039;Bhai, bas land kara de&#039;: Meet Vipin Sahu, man who went viral with paragliding video
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A video of man paragliding in Manali has the internet amused. His fear after taking off, repeated requests to the guide to make him land, his constant moans and weird expressions have left netizens in splits. 

"Bhai, tu bas land kara de," is what the man, identified as Vipin Sahu, says to his guide, who constantly tells him, "Paon uncha kar." The exchange of words between the duo is also one of the highlights of the crazy viral video. Vipin also offered his guide a bribe of Rs 500 if he makes him land. However, the guide keeps on requesting him to lift his legs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don't Try to disturb Nature........ #paragliding #manali #kullu #riderkifati

A post shared by Vipin Sahu (@thinkervipin) on

The video has paved way to hilarious memes on Twitter: Take a look at some of them here.

 

Vipin Sahu is reportedly a shop owner from Banda, Uttar Pradesh. His Instagram timeline is full of pictures from his Manali sojourn with his friends. 

Tags:
paragliding viral videoparagliding videoViral video
Next
Story

White TV anchor compares black co-host to a gorilla. Here's what happened next

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Sources: Some Pakistanis entered Gujarat of India through the Gulf of Kutch