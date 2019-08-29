'Bhai, bas land kara de': Meet Vipin Sahu, man who went viral with paragliding video

New Delhi: A video of man paragliding in Manali has the internet amused. His fear after taking off, repeated requests to the guide to make him land, his constant moans and weird expressions have left netizens in splits.

"Bhai, tu bas land kara de," is what the man, identified as Vipin Sahu, says to his guide, who constantly tells him, "Paon uncha kar." The exchange of words between the duo is also one of the highlights of the crazy viral video. Vipin also offered his guide a bribe of Rs 500 if he makes him land. However, the guide keeps on requesting him to lift his legs.

The video has paved way to hilarious memes on Twitter: Take a look at some of them here.

Vipin Sahu is reportedly a shop owner from Banda, Uttar Pradesh. His Instagram timeline is full of pictures from his Manali sojourn with his friends.