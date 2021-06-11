Bihar man weds married woman in moving train, pictures of couple go viral on internet

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a man tied the knot with a woman who was already married in a moving train and passengers travelling became the attendees to it. The pictures of the couple's wedding from the moving train was shared on social media and had has gone viral on the internet. According to reports, the incident took place when a man, identified as Ashu Kumar got married to a woman named Anu Kumari.

According to the reports, Anu was already married, although forcefully by her family, barely two months ago. Reportedly, she was not happy with her husband and her marital life. She had been in a relationship with Ashu Kumar for years.

Anu says that when her parents got to know about their affair, they banned her from stepping out of the home. In April, her family forcibly married her to a man from Kiranpur village.

According to an Aaj Tak report, Anu turned down her husband and refused to live with him. And, as soon as she got an opportunity, she ran away with Ashu from her in-laws' house on Wednesday (June 9). Anu and Ashu got on a train to Bengaluru from Sultanganj railway station.

Speaking to the media, Ashu said that after her family members came to know about her escape plan, they chased and tracked the train. Terrified of being caught and being sent back to her husband, Anu persuaded Ashu to tie the knot on the moving train. Ashu performed the rituals by applying vermillion (sindoor) on her forehead.

