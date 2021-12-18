Bihar Police search for liquor bottle in newlywed bride's room, mom-in-law faints

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the decision to ban liquor in the state was taken in April 2016 following demands from women of the state, but now the state police seem to be conducting raids in rooms of newly-wed brides.

On Thursday night, a team of Vaishali police conducted a raid in a house of Seela Devi located in Hathsarganj locality in Hajipur city and ransacked the bedroom of her daughter-in-law, who came in the house just five days ago after the marriage. The police were searching for liquor bottles in her bedroom.

Pooja Kumari, the newly-wedded bride, was in the bedroom when a team of police personnel, which had no women personnel, entered her room and searched everything. "They searched the entire room including the bed, cupboard, suitcases, and drawers. When I asked them about what they are looking for, they rudely asked to stay silent. They informed me that they were searching for a liquor bottle that was kept in the room," Pooja told media persons in Hajipur on Friday afternoon.

Witnessing the embarrassing situation, her mother-in-law fell unconscious."Despite my mother-in-law falling unconscious, the inhumane act of the police personnel continued. They did not stop searching the house," Pooja said.

"After the raid, we are facing an embarrassing situation in the locality. Our family members have no past record of liquor consumption. Still, they (police) conducted a raid without any search warrant," Seela Devi said.

Vaishali SSP Maneesh Kumar refused to comment on the incident. Earlier this month, a team of Bihar Police entered the room of a bride in Patna to search for liquor. On that occasion, the state police faced severe criticism for its action.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, addressing a gathering in Madhubani on Friday, reminded people that he had taken a decision on the liquor ban following the demand of women. "You (women) should not forget that the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar on your demand. We appeal to the women to come forward and fight against liquor traders and manufacturers. Women's empowerment is on the rise now. Your strength has increased now," he said, adding, "Whenever you learn about liquor consumption or sale at a particular place, start protesting against them. The state police is with you," he said.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is in the limelight in the last few days over his statements, said that Nitish Kumar should implement the Gujarat model of liquor ban in Bihar. He has already declared that the liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Liquor is available everywhere in the state. The statement of Jitan Ram Manjhi is true. Liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar."

