Bike-Borne Snatchers Attack Couple but There is a Twist - Watch Viral Video

A video of two bike-borne snatchers trying to rob a couple is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a couple can be seen walking on an empty road, when suddenly a bike approaches them from another direction. 

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Thieves, thugs, and miscreants are always looking for an opportunity to commit a crime. On most occasions, they target vulnerable people, such as the elderly, couples, women and children. The attacks are most common on desolate roads and shady alleys at night. A video of two bike-borne snatchers trying to rob a couple is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a couple can be seen walking on an empty road, when suddenly a bike approaches them from another direction. The pillion rider then gets off and tries to snatch something from the woman. 

The couple is startled for a brief period of time, and the woman tries to flee as her male partner throws the attacker to the ground and begins punching him. The criminal tries to flee, but the man just won't allow him and continues to hit him while his partner in crime is waiting for him at a distance on the bike. The man continues to pound him while another man arrives.

The man is receiving a lot of praise on social media for this brave act. This incident also tells us that we should be cautious while passing through isolated areas, especially after dark. If at all possible, carry legal self-defence equipment.

 

