Bizarre: Drunk Man Forgets To Attend His Own Wedding In Bihar- Check What Happens Next

Mar 17, 2023

Bizarre: Drunk Man Forgets To Attend His Own Wedding In Bihar- Check What Happens Next

New Delhi: An odd occurrence was reported from Bihar on Monday when a guy failed to show up for his own wedding. The incident took place in Bhagalpur's Sultanganj village. The night before his wedding, the groom drank. He was so intoxicated that he failed to remember to go to his own wedding.

The groom didn't show up, and the bride and her family waited for him at the wedding location. Tuesday, when the bride's family received the groom after he regained consciousness, she refused to get married, according to ETV Bharat. (Also Read: This LIC Scheme Ending On March 31: Check Return Calculator, Other Details)

The bride declared that she could not live her life with a man who did not recognise his obligation. The bride's family also asked the groom's family to repay the funds used for the wedding preparations. (Also Read: Rupee To Replace Dollar? Indian Money Nearer To Become International Currency -- Check List Of Countries Agreed To Trade In INR)

Several of the groom's relatives were also held captive by the bride's family. On receiving a tip, the police arrived at the scene. According to police sources, the situation was stabilised by the police, and the dispute was resolved.

In a different instance, a UP man called off his wedding because he thought the bride's marks in her last year of high school were insufficient. The event happened in the Tirva Kotwali neighbourhood of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

The bride's father asserted that he was told that the groom's decision to break off the engagement was due to the bride's subpar grades in the 12th grade. The bride's father, however, charged that the groom's choice was motivated by his meager dowry.

