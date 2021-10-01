हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral image

Indonesian man marries rice cooker, divorces it four days later - Here's why

A viral image of a man marrying his rice cooker

Indonesian man marries rice cooker, divorces it four days later - Here's why
Image credits: Twitter

New Delhi: We all have seen unusual weddings but it does not get any bizarre than this man from Indonesia who married his rice cooker just because it talks less and is very good at making food. Even more shocking, four days later the ‘wedding’ was called off. Khoirul, in a post on Facebook, announced that he had divorced the rice cooker because it could only cook rice. 

Last week, Khoirul Anam married a Philips cooker and the wedding went viral on social media as he shared pictures, showing himself dressed in fancy attire and the cooker in Bride's clothing.

In one picture the groom was seen 'kissing the bride' and in another, both were seeing posing. In one of the pictures, the groom was seen signing the wedding papers to complete the formalities of the wedding to make it legal.

Anam captioned the image as, "White, quiet, good at cooking, very dreamy".

Netizens cannot stop laughing while many congratulated the two, they wished Anam and his 'wife' a happy marriage. 

Though the internet are skeptical that the wedding and divorce were all a joke and Anam did this to gain some publicity online.

 

