Bizarre! Lizard pops out of toilet; Holidaying couple gets a shock- Watch

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident a British man and his girlfriend had a terrifying experience during their vacation in Thailand when a monitor lizard popped out of their toilet.

As per a report by CGTN, the man who was on a holiday in Pathum Thani with his girlfriend was shocked to see the lizard in the toilet which later disappeared on its own.

According to CGTN America, these water monitor lizards live in ponds and canals in large cities in Thailand and can be aggressive when threatened. They have a mildly venomous bite which could carry harmful bacteria.

The TikTok video of the incident went crazily viral on social media, where one can see the movement inside the pot followed by the full appearance of the reptile. Watch: