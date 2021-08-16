Bizarre! Man dies as flying peacock hits Royal Enfield Bullet

Thrissur: Indian roads are notorious for surprises and have one of the highest deaths per year due to road accidents. In a recent development, a 34-year-old man died and his wife injured after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell on the road when a flying peacock hit him at Ayyanthole near here on Monday (August 16), police said.

The deceased, identified as Pramosh, was going to the Thrissur railway station to drop his wife when the bird flew from the nearby paddy field and hit him while it was crossing the road.

Pramosh lost control of the two-wheeler and he and his wife fell on the road.

Though he was rushed to the hospital in a car immediately, his life could not be saved, police said. His wife is admitted to a hospital here. The couple got married only six months ago, they said.

The peacock also died and the carcass was removed from the road by forest officials. Police said a case has been registered.

