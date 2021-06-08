Bizarre! Man turns his head to 180 degrees, leaves viewers stunned

New Delhi: People possess various talents and some of them are bizarre. One such talent is of twisting the head at an angle of almost 180 degrees.

In the video posted by TikTok user @sheaabutt00, with a caption that read: "Party trick! #duet if you can do this," a man is seen to turn his head almost 180 degrees like an owl.

The video went viral on social media in a couple of hours, bagging more than 3 million views and over 53,000 likes.

After seeing this video viewers filled the comment section with questions asking how the man came to know about this talent, what was he trying to do that he came across this.

The video was posted with a warning stating that "The actions in this video are performed by professionals or supervised by professionals. Do not attempt."

