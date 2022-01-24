हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Bizarre! Person knits noodles, makes internet go crazy- Watch

A clip showing a person knitting the noodles takes over the internet and leaves netizens stunned.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: In the internet's virtual world you can find artistic videos, funny memes, inspiring stories, and much more. In the same world, one might come across some bizarre clips that leave you wondering. 

One such video is making rounds on social media platforms making the internet surfers crazy as it shows a person knitting the noodles. Watch:

The bizarre video is going crazily viral all over social media platforms and has garnered nearly 380k likes. People from across the globe have flooded the comment section expressing mixed views regarding the clip.

One of the users wrote, "Let them dry and harden up then put them back into a wrapper and nobody would know the difference." 

