Bizarre! Teacher forces students to wear cardboard boxes to avoid cheating

New Delhi: There are ample bizarre and out-of-box reports floating in the pool of internet. One such astonishing news has popped out from a school in Mexico where a teacher asked children to wear cardboard boxes in order to stop them from cheating. Yes! Indeed out-of-box.

Well, during an examination, the teacher allegedly asked the students to wear huge cardboard boxes on their heads so that they would not copy from each other. Angry parents of these students have complained about the incident and called in 'humiliating' and 'violation of human rights'.

Check out the picture which was shared on Facebook and went viral:

The parents have reached out to the school authorities and want some action to be taken. The incident took place in Cobat 1 school in Tlaxcala city, according to a report in Mexiconewsdaily.com. The school, however, denied violation of human rights and instead maintained that the principal only took part in the exercise as an observer and that this activity was meant to enhance the motor skills of the students, reportedly.

The report also mentioned that the school authorities said that students inside the classroom had given their consent to take part in the activity.