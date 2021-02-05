Bizarre! US rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets pink diamond implanted into his forehead - check video

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

The MTV Video Music Award-winning US Rapper Lil Uzi Vert takes his love for shiny metal to another level by getting a pink diamond implanted into his forehead. The 26-year-old shared a video of himself sporting the diamond piercing on February 3.

New Delhi: US Rapper Lil Uzi Vert takes his love for shiny metal to another level by getting a pink diamond implanted into his forehead. 

The 26-year-old rapper Symere Bysil Woods, professionally known as Lil Uzi Vert shared a video of himself sporting the diamond piercing. 

CHECK VIDEO:

The MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper has reportedly paid a whopping US $24 million dollars for the face bling.

While some liked the new addition some joked about his love for bling.

US rapper, pink diamond

Earlier on January 30, the rapper had revealed his plans for getting a face diamond and tweeted that he has been paying for the natural pink stone since 2017 for a grand total of $24 million.

He tweeted, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time k saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

According to a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.

The internet went abuzz with after the news broke out with some comparing him to Marvel Avengers character 'Vision' who has a yellow stone embedded into his forehead.

