Bizarre! Woman dislocates her jaw after laughing too loudly

New Delhi: Laughter may not always be the best medicine, folks. A woman in China dislocated her jaw and her mouth got stuck open for laughing out too loudly. Yes, you read that right. This actually happened.

The incident reportedly happened on a train earlier in September. The woman was travelling to Guangzhou from Kunming South. Due to her powerful laugh, she had to be given medical assistance immediately. There was a doctor travelling on the same train and he attended to her.

"I was resting when I heard an announcement asking whether there were any doctors onboard. I rushed over and found the passenger unable to speak or close her mouth. She was drooling, so I initially thought she had had a stroke," Dr Luo Wensheng, who treated her, was quoted by Ladbible as saying.

"But I took her blood pressure, then asked her some questions, and learned that she had actually dislocated her jaw."

Though the first attempt to fix the jaws failed, the second try was successful.

"I did it while she was distracted, and luckily it went back in place," he said.

The passenger later revealed that she had earlier dislocated her jaw due to repeatedly vomiting during pregnancy.