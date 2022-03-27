Bizzare! UK prisoner escapes custody wearing just underwear and socks, search underway

New Delhi: In a rather bizarre incident, a prisoner in the UK escaped custody in merely underpants and socks.

Notably, UK Police have begun an investigation and has issued a notice to locate the prisoner.

Taking to Twitter, the Dorset Police have asked citizens to inform if they find the 32-year-old prisoner. The police also attached a photo of the man alongside the post.

#LatestNews - Have you seen him? Officers carrying out searches to locate Kyle Eglington, 32, who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole are appealing for information to help find him. If you see him do not approach him and dial 999. https://t.co/K7ccOc66Y1 pic.twitter.com/WAqNHklXMN — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) March 26, 2022

“Have you seen him? Officers carrying out searches to locate Kyle Eglington, 32, who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole are appealing for information to help find him. If you see him do not approach him and dial 999,” the caption alongside the post read.

As per the Dorset Police website, the fled prisoner was wearing only underwear and socks at the time he ran away. The accused also assaulted the police officers on duty at the time.

According to the police, the prisoner that 32-year-old prisoner, identified as Kyle Darren Eglington, escaped from a court prisoner transport vehicle in Hardy Road in Poole, having assaulted security officers.

Eglington was in custody after being charged with robbery. He appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday for his hearing when he escaped.

