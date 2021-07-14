Bride booked for not wearing mask as she poses on top of a moving car - Video goes viral

New Delhi: As people look for innovative ways to make their wedding or engagement videos special, sometimes they even end up breaking the law in their desire to be 'different'. In one such incident, a 23-year-old woman from Pune rode to her wedding venue on the bonnet of a moving car on Tuesday but little did she know that her move will land her in trobuble with the law.

In the video that was widely shared on WhatsApp and social media, the woman, wearing bridal attire, was seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car while a person on a bike was filming her.

Watch video here: (Courtesy: Punekar News)

Taking cognisance of the video that has been widely shared on the social media, Pune Police booked the bride and some of her relatives for violating COVID rules as no one was seen wearing a mask. Also, a case was filed for violating Motor Vehicle Act.

“Upon preliminary examination of the video, we found that there were multiple violations. Their actions did not just endanger their own lives, but there were also blatant violations of Covid safety norms, including the mask rule," Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station waas quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The incident took place at Dive Ghat area around 10.30 am on Tuesday before the bride and her relatives went for the wedding.

In another case in April earlier this year, a bride in Punjab was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask on her wedding day. The bride cited ‘expensive makeup’ as the reason for not wearing a mask.