Bride dances on Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak with her sister in viral video, internet loves it- Watch

New Delhi: Even as the world entered a new yea todayr, the old trends tend to rule the hearts of thousands. The netizens were left in absolute awe after watching a video of two women dancing beautifully at a wedding.

The video, which has gone crazy viral on the internet, features bride and her sister in similar outfits grooving at the latest hit Bollywood song Chaka Chak by AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal from Sara Ali Khan’s film Atrangi Re. The graceful steps and enchanting expressions of the two ladies left the internet in awe.

Watch the viral video below:

The video clip was posted on socia media by the page ‘theweddingministry’ and it has gone viral with thousands and views and likes. “They are absolutely slaying this rendition of Chaka Chak,” read the caption of the video.

