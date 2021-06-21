British woman falls in love with alien, says waiting for her next date

London: People are mostly heard saying that their special one is out of the world in order to express the amount of love and care they receive from them. But what if somebody actually means that their special person or the lover is from the other world and they are not using the sentence just metaphorically.

Yes, that sounds bizarre! But that is what exactly happened when a British woman claimed that she is in love with an alien who belongs to the Andromeda galaxy.

Abbie Bela, the woman who is in love with aliens claims that she was abducted by an alien group in an unidentified flying object (UFO). Bela says that she was abducted by aliens from her bedroom earlier this month. She further says that her alien soulmate is better than any man on earth and she is waiting for her next date with her alien lover, according to a Daily Star report.

"I am sick of men from earth. I joked online about wanting an alien to abduct me. I then started dreaming every night of white light. One night, a voice in my dream said, 'Wait in the usual spot'. The next evening, I sat next to my open window. As I drifted to sleep, a flying saucer appeared outside. There was a bright green beam which transported me to the UFO," Abbie told Daily Star.

According to Abbie, the Aliens she met were similar to humans but they were very tall and slender. As per reports, her first encounter with aliens lasted only for 20 minutes. Abbie says she was safely returned to her home and is looking forward to her next date with her alien lover.

Another bizarre story also comes from a British woman, Paula Smith, who claims that she was abducted by aliens in her childhood and that continued ever since. According to her, she has been abducted more than 50 times and UFOs were in the shape of a boomerang with lights on their edges.

"I remember trying to run but it felt like the ground was quicksand, like sinking into the ground, then everything went black. According to my family, I had been missing for four hours, but I have no recollection of what actually went on. Ever since, the experiences haven't stopped. I've been taken from my bedroom window and my bed," Smith told Daily Stars.

