Viral video

Building catches fire, cat jumps off five-story to save itself -- Watch viral video

New Delhi: It is commonly said that the cats have nine lives, but only this exhilarating video proves this. 

A video of the Chicago Fire Department is doing rounds on social media. This is no ordinary fire department’s rescue video. In this footage a black cat can be seen jumping off a five-story building.

A fire broke out in a building at the 65th and Lowe in Chicago, United States. The fire department immediately rushed to the place of the incident. 

As the Chicago Fire Department personnel were shooting the ongoing rescue operations, a small black cat appeared at one of the broken windows. 

Before any fire personnel could realise what was going on, the cat, within seconds, jumped from the high-rise building to a nearby grassy area. The video captured the cat landing on its feet after a little bounce due to the impact of force and running immediately ran away to hide under a nearby parked car.

Watch the viral video here:

“It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in,” the fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The Chicago Fire Department revealed that the cat is safe and the personnel are looking for its owner now. 

