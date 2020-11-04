हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burger King

Burger King is urging people to order from rival McDonald’s, KFC and others, here's why

Burger King has urged its customers to buy food items from McDonald's too in order to help them overcome the losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

Burger King is urging people to order from rival McDonald’s, KFC and others, here&#039;s why

As the coronavirus outbreak badly affected businesses across the globe, an appeal from US-based fast-food chain Burger King has left everyone surprised.

In a noble gesture, Burger King has urged its customers to buy food items from it's competitor McDonald's too in order to help them overcome the losses due to coronavirus pandemic.

Burger King said, "We never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell, and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast)."

It further added, "We never thought we would be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru."

Captioning the post, "We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either", the food chain with a jovial note at the end added, "getting a whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing."

Burger King's tweet went viral within no time with several netizens taking to scoial media to praise the fast-food giant.

It may be recalled that few weeks ago, Burger King joined hands with Mental Health America to release “Real Meals” in select cities(New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Miami) in order raise awareness towards mental health issues.

The Blue Meal, Yaaas Meal, Pissed Meal, Salty Meal and DGAF Meal were all part of the campaign launched by Burger King to mark the Mental Health Month.

Burger King McDonald's Fast Food
