Can You Think Of Flight As Your College Transport? Student Flies To His University To Save Sky-Rocket Rent In Canada

Tim Chen, a final-year economics student at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, devised an extraordinary commuting solution to address the city's skyrocketing rental prices. Flying nearly two hours each way from his home in Calgary, Chen attends classes twice a week, demonstrating a unique alternative to traditional housing.

Chen explained that the prohibitive costs of Vancouver's housing market left him with few viable options. "I thought, why don’t I just stay in Calgary and fly here? It’s like a one-hour flight, similar to taking a bus," he told CTV News.

By relying on Air Canada for his weekly commute, Chen managed to complete seven round trips in January alone. His monthly travel expenses, approximately $890, are significantly lower than the $1,550 rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver. This strategic choice allows Chen to save money while effectively balancing his academic commitments with cost-efficient living.

"I’ve got three hours of class in total. After class, I head to the bus, then back to the airport!" he added.

Chen's situation reflects a broader trend among UBC students, some of whom have adopted unconventional housing solutions, such as living in vans, to counter the unaffordability of traditional accommodations.