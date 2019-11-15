Caught on camera: Gujarat man poses in front of two lions for pic

New Delhi: Remember the Delhi zoo incident where a man jumped into a lion's enclosure? A similar incident was reported from Gujarat on Friday. A man in Gir forest has been pictured posing for a picture with two lions. Yes, you read that right!

A video of the man has also gone viral on social media and it features him lying at some distance from the lions. That's not it but. He can also be seen giving instructions to a person, apparently the photographer, on how to take the picture and whether the lions come in the frame or not.

The man poses cheerfully for the camera while the lions quietly rest under a tree. After he gets a picture, he takes the camera and walks away.

Now, without much ado, watch the video here:

Watch: Gujarat man poses in front of two lions for a photo

Soon after the incident went viral, a probe was launched by the forest department and orders to arrest the man were made.

Bizarre, isn't it?

The Delhi incident was caught on camera too. The video showed the man jumping into the enclosure and casually strolling towards the lion. He then sat in front of the lion. However, the security official swiftly saved the man before the lion could cause him any harm.

The man was Rehaan Khan, believed to be mentally unsound. He hails Bihar's Champaran and decided to end his life because of unemployment.