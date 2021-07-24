Caught on camera: Men harass US reporter, say ‘You’re sexy as f**k’

New Delhi: A recent disturbing incident has left netizens talking about the sexism and misogyny faced by women on a daily basis. In the incident which has come to light, Brianna Hamblin, a reporter for Spectrum News 1 in Rochester, New York can be seen being catcalled and harassed by men while she was in the field in front of the camera, ready to go live.

Sharing her ordeal online, Hamblin tweeted, “Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it.”

In the clip, posted by Hamblin, several men can be heard in the background, passing distasteful remarks at her including vulgar and abusive racist comments.

WARNING: CRUDE LANGUAGE

Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/5Ok58Vm7e0 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021

2.“Oh, men these days just can’t give compliments.” No. The first man’s “you look nice” as he continued to walk away is fine. It’s the 2nd man who took this to another disgusting level it didn’t need to be. — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021

4.Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to “praise” another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist. — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021

A man can be heard saying, “See that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman,” and then goes on to make a racist comment. One of the men can be heard saying, “You’re sexy as f**k.”

Hamblin clearly appears uncomfortable while simultaneously trying to maintain her composure. In a powerful Twitter thread, Hamblin called out the harassers and pointed out the everyday reality of most women. “The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross,” she tweeted.

Further, she added, “Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to “praise” another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist.”

Expressing solidarity with Hamblin, many people questioned the silence of the cameraperson.

The camera guy (I presume) who shouted 40 seconds wasn't aware that he gave those guys a timetable to harass her. — Jour in NY wear ur masks (@DestroyGQP21) July 23, 2021

This perfectly described her expression. She looked so violated. It's sad bc if you are aggressive, people blame you for why the perp got aggressive. If you stand there and just engage with them, you get blamed for egging it on even tho it was to survive (also ppl have anxiety). — JiffyWaffles (@BandianaO) July 23, 2021

“She handled the situation impeccably, remaining calm and professional throughout. We want our employees to feel safe and are constantly working towards achieving that goal,” Shari Culpepper, a spokesperson for the company told Buzzfeed News.