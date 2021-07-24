हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harassment

Caught on camera: Men harass US reporter, say ‘You’re sexy as f**k’

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@BriReports

New Delhi: A recent disturbing incident has left netizens talking about the sexism and misogyny faced by women on a daily basis. In the incident which has come to light, Brianna Hamblin, a reporter for Spectrum News 1 in Rochester, New York can be seen being catcalled and harassed by men while she was in the field in front of the camera, ready to go live. 

Sharing her ordeal online, Hamblin tweeted, “Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it.”

In the clip, posted by Hamblin, several men can be heard in the background, passing distasteful remarks at her including vulgar and abusive racist comments.

A man can be heard saying, “See that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman,” and then goes on to make a racist comment. One of the men can be heard saying, “You’re sexy as f**k.”

Hamblin clearly appears uncomfortable while simultaneously trying to maintain her composure. In a powerful Twitter thread, Hamblin called out the harassers and pointed out the everyday reality of most women. “The audacity of the things men say to me never ceases to amaze me. What makes you think women want to be talked to that way? In no way is this endearing. It’s uncomfortable. It’s gross,” she tweeted. 

Further, she added, “Being a Black woman in this industry has its own headaches, but talking down on one group of women to “praise” another group is NEVER okay. It just shows you have a disgusting fetish based on stereotypes, which is just as racist.”

Expressing solidarity with Hamblin, many people questioned the silence of the cameraperson.  

 

“She handled the situation impeccably, remaining calm and professional throughout. We want our employees to feel safe and are constantly working towards achieving that goal,” Shari Culpepper, a spokesperson for the company told Buzzfeed News.

