Caught On Camera: UP Police Constable Harasses School Girl In Lucknow, Case Registered

NEW DELHI: A video showing an Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly chasing and harassing a schoolgirl going back home has emerged from the state's capital Lucknow. The policeman seen in the viral video has been identified as Shahadat Ali. The viral video footage, shot by another woman who was also passing by, shows a girl student riding her bicycle and the police constable in question chasing her on his scooter.

Enraged by his actions, the woman and another unidentified person who were also passing by at the same time confronted the policeman and questioned him why was he chasing the girl.

In the video, the two can be heard asking why there was no number plate on the policeman's scooter. “Who are you brother (Aap kaun ho bhai sahab)? Do you know her (the victim girl student)?" the woman asks the cop. To this, the policeman claims that the girl student is his child’s classmate. Following that, the woman tells the policeman to park his scooter on the side.

When asked to tell the name of his child’s school, the policeman gives an incorrect name. The woman claims that this policeman harasses schoolgirls almost daily.

The two then tell him to remove his helmet for identification and question him about the missing number plate on his scooter. To which, the police constable says, “It has no number plate since this is an electric vehicle.”

The video soon went viral on social media and evoked a sharp response from netizens who demanded strict action against the police constable.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Lucknow Police later issued a statement and said, “Having taken cognizance of the incident, legal action is being taken against the aforementioned police officer by filing a complaint with the Police Station Cantt. The departmental action procedure has been initiated.”