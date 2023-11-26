'Chai-Subzi': Viral Video Of Tea Making Using Unconventional Method Irks Netizens; Watch

In India, love for chai transcends mere beverage preference; it embodies a cultural phenomenon and an integral part of daily life. More than just a drink, chai holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Its aromatic blend of spices, the comforting warmth it brings, and the moments of respite it offers amidst bustling days define the deep affection Indians hold for this brew. From roadside stalls to lavish homes, chai serves as a unifying force, fostering conversations, forging connections, and creating a shared experience that cuts across societal boundaries.

However, a storm brewed over an unconventional tea-making method shared on social media platforms. It all began when a peculiar video surfaced, showcasing an individual pioneering a rather peculiar approach to brewing the beloved beverage.

In the now-viral footage, the person appeared to be frying tea leaves in a pan along with sugar, creating an unusual concoction. The person then adds some cardamom and then adds a splash of water to form a curious mixture, which is then subjected to another round of vigorous boiling. Following this unorthodox step, milk was introduced into the blend, only to be boiled yet again.

As the video circulated across social media platforms, the reactions were as diverse as the varieties of tea available. Netizens, the vocal connoisseurs of the digital realm, couldn't contain their incredulity. Some were aghast, with their chai-loving sensibilities deeply offended.

I strongly condemn this new way to make chai.

Should we file a petition in SC to stop this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/jy4BMgR472 — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 25, 2023

'Chai ham sharminda hai tere katil.......," exclaimed one user, feeling that this audacious act was an assault on the sacred art of tea-making.

Expressions of dismay ranged from bemusement to outright indignation. One commentator, tongue-in-cheek, coined the unconventional brew as "chai-subzi," while another, in a fit of jest, queried, "Amul butter ka tadka kha hai?"

As the online debate raged on, passions ran high, with staunch traditionalists defending the sanctity of a perfectly brewed cup of chai.

In the midst of this virtual storm, the tea aficionado behind the controversial video chose to remain anonymous, perhaps basking in the whirlwind of attention their unorthodox tea-making style had generated.