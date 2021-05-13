Chennai doctors, hospital staff surprise nurses with tribute dance video- Watch

Chennai: A group of doctors and other hospital staff in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai created a dance video to celebrate and recognize the efforts of nurses on International Nurses Day (IND) i.e. May 12.

Grooving to a version of the viral Tamil track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, with the modified lyrics being developed in-house, doctors and other staff of the Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Center in Chennai made a two and a half minute video to celebrate these frontline workers.

With some medicos clad in scrubs, some in full-body PPE kits and support staff in plainclothes, the team pulled out all stops to depict the efforts of nurses across functions in a hospital.

The lines were tweaked to highlight the efforts and struggles of nurses - right from their selfless service, immense grit, love and care, nerve-wracking routines, sleep-deprived work-life, godly profession and the challenges they face in going about their work.

Watch the video below:

“We conceptualized this about a month ago and sought the help of a professional singer to arrange a recording studio and get the beats and tempo right. The entire thing was shot in two days, despite the hectic and herculean tasks before us. We wanted to deliver our best for the sake of our nurses, without whom nothing happens. They literally handle the COVID-19 patients and end up getting infected in large numbers, much more than doctors,” Dr Deepashree, HoD, Interventional Radiology, who is also featured in the dance video, told Zee News.

Despite the song and shoot being planned over a month ago, the singer, also a doctor, tested positive for the deadly virus, thus delaying the shoot by at least two weeks. In fact, the video only involved old clips of nurses caring for patients, as this was meant to be a secret exercise to appreciate their contributions on May 12.

“Nurses don’t ever get the limelight, hence none will know the effort taken by the nurses. But, we doctors are seen and are well-known, hence we wanted to make a contribution in this tribute to them. During tough times, cheering up each other is very important, especially as there’s a lot of gloom and fear going around…The nurses were happy and humbled about their work being recognized in this way” Dr Kavya Harika, Consultant Hepatologist said.