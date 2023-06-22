Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa’s 'Advantage Question In Class 12 Board Exams

India's youngest chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had a moment of his life during his class 12th English language exam. The chess prodigy, who has made the nation proud on numerous occasions, was on cloud nine to see a question about the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was held in Mamallapuram. Notably, Praggnanandhaa was one of the winners of the tournament and was elated to see the questions, which was truly about him and his recent achievement. The 17-year-old could not hide his excitement and shared this hilarious co-incidence with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Praggnanandhaa shared the picture of the question paper, which read, “Write a letter to a friend who is studying abroad, describing 44th chess Olympiad was conducted in Mamallapuram." The chess prodigy had captioned it, "Gave my 12th exams, English paper today... and was happy to see this question appear!" he tweeted along with a picture of the question paper.

Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!_ pic.twitter.com/gdVxlvuCpQ — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) June 20, 2023

The post went viral on the social media platform in no time as the fans were left touched, seeing the achievements of the youngest grandmaster of the country.

"You had a Checkmate moment!" wrote a user.

"So cool, that's partial autobiography, as well," read a comment.

"Who could have replied better than you," wrote a person.

Another remarked, "How many extra sheet you asked for writing this."

"Flex level is 100/100" said another internet user.

Praggnanandhaa defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen

In November 2022, Praggnanandhaa achieved a record of defeating world champion Magnus Carlsen thrice in just six months, something that will go down as one of the highlights of his career. Later, he went on to play his best match of the Meltwater Chess Champions Tour Finals, beating Polish GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

Praggnanandhaa’s ultimate dream

"Yes, my ultimate dream and goal is to become world number one and world chess champion, and I think it can be achievable in the next three to four years. I do not think it should take a long time. If I continue to play well and be in the right direction then it is a realistically possible," Praggnandhaa had told PTI.

"Yes I have been in very good form of late. And I am playing consistently well. I deserve the Arjuna Award. I don't think the award has come at a very early stage. It's a recognition for the efforts. It's good for the sport. I hope the award will help me motivate further to achieve greater heights and will also motivate other chess players," he added.