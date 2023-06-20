Chicken Biryani With Strawberries Is The Latest Nightmare To Plague Foodies

Biryani is an emotion rather than just a dish. It has captured the hearts of many across the world. With its irresistible combination of rice, meat, and spices, biryani reigns as the nation's favourite culinary delight. Each state and city boasts its own unique version of this delectable dish, with traditional and fusion varieties captivating taste buds. But, one particular biryani creation has left the internet in shock and disgust- Strawberry biryani.

The video was shared on Instagram by Toronto-based content creator @pushpeksidhu_. It showcases a British food blogger's attempt at making chicken biryani with strawberries. The caption was, “This is NOT how you make chicken biryani.”



In the video, the British cook prepares a pot of chicken biryani, describing it as a "quick" and "healthy" version that requires minimal effort. The ingredients include onions, chicken pieces, and slices of strawberries, all cooked together in boiling water with a hint of turmeric.

How People Reacted

Strawberry biryani was a big miss with Instagram users. The comment section was filled with outrage. Some users humorously questioned the absence of credit to the original creator, “Why haven’t you credited the original creator? I just want to report him for terrorism,” a person wrote.



Many expressed shock, demanding trigger warnings. One person wrote, “I think my whole neighbourhood heard me yelling in horror.”



“Did he just cook this abomination just to troll an entire subcontinent?” a comment read.

Another called the dish “pure vomit”.



“He insulted and violated every ingredient he used,” one account wrote about the chef.

An individual had a unique take. “If Indians can make ice cream pizza and chocolate pasta why can't they ?” they asked.



Other Bizarre Food Combos

This is not the first of fusion food to have drawn the ire of social media users. The internet has witnessed numerous bizarre food experiments that push the boundaries of taste and leave the masses bewildered and dissatisfied. A previous viral recipe featuring a food vendor's unconventional "thums up fuchka" (panipuri) fusion had sparked similar controversy. People were left aghast at the strange combination.



What do you think about the clip? Would you give either of these dishes a try?

