Chucky Doll Arrested For Threatening Locals With Knife, Demanding Money In Mexico - WATCH Viral Video

Monclova: In a strange turn of events, the Mexican authorities have apprehended a Chucky doll for threatening and terrorising the local residents by brandishing a knife and demanding money from them. Law enforcement officials revealed that the doll's owner, Carlos "N," employed the Chucky doll to intimidate people in this unusual incident. The doll, wielding a real knife, reportedly terrorized the community by demanding money.

A recent report from the New York Post shed light on the incident, which occurred on September 11 in Monclova, a city within Coahuila state, northern Mexico. Officials described the doll used in the scare tactics as a "demon doll."

Handcuffed, a knife still sticking out of his overalls, Chucky hunches against the wall as police hold him by his bright orange hair to take his mug shot. The 'demon doll' and its owner were arrested in Mexico for scaring people and demanding money https://t.co/nZ676vhRgg pic.twitter.com/dwNp1ptxGf September 23, 2023

Carlos and the Chucky doll were taken into custody for posing a threat to public safety and causing disturbances in the area. Juan Ral Alcocer, former head of Monclova Police, stated that Carlos was suspected of drug use in the city square and used the doll to frighten people, leading to his arrest.

Subsequently, both Carlos and the doll were brought to a police station, where mug shots were taken. During the process, the knife-wielding doll was positioned against a wall, seemingly held by its hair. According to a Reuters report, a police officer appeared to be amused while holding the knife taken from the Chucky doll.

While Carlos was later released, the current whereabouts of the Chucky doll remain unknown. Chucky Doll gained notoriety following the 1988 horror film "Child's Play," where it was portrayed as a possessed Good Guy doll whose soul had been transferred through voodoo, turning it into a deadly entity.