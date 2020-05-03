Rare face-off: Video captures tussle of two elephants amid loud cheers from people — Watch

If there's anything that the Internet loves watching -- it is elephants videos, undoubtedly. We have all seen adorable videos of these giant jumbos enjoying a shower or rolling down a steep path and their endearing antics have always managed to strike a chord with animal lovers across the globe.

Now, a new video has been trending on the internet which has captured a tussle between two tuskers. The video, with the caption, "Clash of Titans !!" was retweeted by Indian Foreign Service Susanta Nanda on Saturday (May 3).

The tuskers, seemed to ignore the camera that captured them wrestling, were seen pushing each other and one of them giving the other a good chase. However it remains unknown where the video was actually shot.

Watch the video below:

Only recently, videos of elephants enjoying a mushy ride on a sloppy path had gone viral.