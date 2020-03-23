Coronavirus COVID-19: Spanish policemen dance to cheer up people locked down in city; watch

A video has gone viral on Twitter where Spanish policemen are trying to cheer up the people locked down in the city.

In the video, the policemen come in their PCR vans and park it in the street with the music on and they start singing, dancing to cheer people up who are locked down in their homes.

A policeman is also seen playing a guitar and grooving to the beats of the song.

People also join them in singing the song from their balconies and clapping while the policemen were 'performing'.

Video was posted by Rachel Clarke who wrote, "These Spanish policemen know exactly how to cheer up a city on lockdown. Just gorgeous"

The 1.40 minutes long video has over 69 lakh views and has been shared over 24 thousand times on social media giant Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/of8LBJqYNG — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) March 22, 2020

There has been a lockdown in most of the countries amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. This step has been taken by several governments to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

The deadly virus that started from Wuhan in China has taken over 15,307 lives globally till March 23 evening. The number of positive COVID-19 cases has crossed 3,49,800.