Couple arguing on balcony fall 25-feet below on footpath, video goes viral

New Delhi: In a shocking video, a couple arguing on a balcony were plunged 25-feet below onto the footpath severly injuring the duo. In this case, a couple was caught on camera fighting on second-floor balcony before crashing through the railings and falling 25-feet onto the pavement below.

The couple rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Fortunately, they didn't sustain any life-threatening injuries.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, watch video below:

The clip, filmed by a passerby, shows the couple identified Olga Volkova and Yevgeny Karlagin engaged in an argument on the second floor of their home in St. Petersburg, Russia. All of a sudden, the couple hurls through the railings before falling hard on the balcony below.

Social media users were horrified watching the clip while some wanted to know the reason behind the fight.

Meanwhile, the St Petersburg state prosecutor's office started looking into the matter. They are probing if the balcony was in disrepair.