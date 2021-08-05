हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Couple dance-off: Newlyweds shake leg on 'Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi' remix, watch

The carefree dance video of a just-married couple went viral on social media.

Couple dance-off: Newlyweds shake leg on &#039;Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi&#039; remix, watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian wedding ceremonies are the best part of the Indian culture as one gets to see every scene from drama to comedy along with the dance number performed by family members. Sometimes these dances become a competition between the bride and groom's families. But this time the dance-off was between bride and groom themselves.

In a video shared by an Instagram user Niranjan Mahapatra, a just-married couple is seen dancing on the remixed version of 'Ek Bar Pehra Hata De Sharabi,' which was originally sung by legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar. The dance video of the couple in their wedding attires has gone viral across social media platforms.

The video went viral on social media in a couple of hours and gained nearly 900 views and hundreds of comments appreciating the carefree dance of the couple.

