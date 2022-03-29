हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 caller tune likely to stop soon as cases decline; netizens react

Telecommunications service providers had replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: Amid the steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has decided to stop the caller tune on Coronavirus awareness and precautions, said sources. The Covid-19 caller tune was started two years ago when the pandemic hit the country. 

Operators including Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea replaced their caller tunes in March 2020 on the directions of the government.

Initially, the caller tune on COVID-19 used to start with the sound of people coughing, sneezing and then an advisory on the precautions to be taken to protect against coronavirus.

Later, the massage was changed and the new message urged people to get vaccinated.

Reacting to the news, netizens have started sharing memes on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,259 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country's tally has now climbed to 4,30,21,982. The number of active cases of the infection has now further declined to 15,378. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,21,070 with 35 more fatalities. 

The coronavirus cases in the country are now declining every month after a big resurgence reported in cases earlier, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

