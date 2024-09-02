Crocodile Scooter Ride: Two Men In Gujarat Captured Carrying Giant Reptile On Scooter Amid Flood- Watch Viral Video

Due to the heavy rain that causes flooding in the rivers, many aquatic and semiaquatic life is seen on the land during that time. Most often the news of crocodiles roaming on the road, in public places, or seen near residential areas surfaces on the internet from many parts of the country. A similar incident took place in Vadodara, Gujarat where two men were captured carrying a large crocodile on their scooty. The two men found the crocodile in the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara amidst the heavy rain.

As per media reports, two men are identified as Indian Medical Association (IMA) volunteers who are carrying the crocodile found in the river to the forest department office.

The viral video of them was posted by @DixitGujarat on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi which when translated into English says, “Even the crocodile will remember the thrill of a ride on a two-wheeler. Two young men are taking a crocodile from Vishwamitri river to the forest department office.” The clip was recorded by the riders moving behind them.

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, two men were seen sitting on the two-wheeler with the crocodile in between. The man sitting behind was holding the reptile. However, the mouth of the crocodile was tied up with rope so that it would not harm anyone.

The recording was posted on August 31 and within 48 hours the video received over 57,000 likes. Netizens are amazed to see the incident and are dropping numerous reactions in the comment section. Some are hoping that they safely drop the crocodile to the desired location, some are sharing the crocodile problems and some are enjoying the video making fun of the incident.

One of the users said, “Hope they sent him off with a to-go bag of farsan.”

Another user said, “Triple pillion riding and none of them is wearing a helmet. Very risky.”

Third user commented, “It’s amazing … and gratifying indeed that an animal as dangerous as being rescued and being killed...Hats off to compassionate wildlife rescuers in Vadodara…lovely.”











