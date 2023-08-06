trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645306
Cross Border Love: Unable To Get Visa, Pakistani Woman Marries Jodhpur Man Virtually

Love transcends borders in a heartwarming tale! In a recent cross-border union that stands apart from the norm, a Pakistani bride and her Indian groom celebrated their love virtually, all due to unforeseen visa restrictions. Ameena, hailing from Karachi, and her beloved Arbaaz from Jodhpur, managed to tie the knot online despite physical boundaries.

Contrary to the digital meet-cute stories that have become the norm, Ameena and Arbaaz's connection runs deeper. Reports reveal that their families share a close bond – a previous marital alliance exists between their respective sides. Arbaaz's father, Mohammad Afzal, disclosed that his grandson's successful marriage with a Pakistani girl spurred Ameena's family to approach them for the same.

The ceremony took a unique turn as Arbaaz's 'Baraat' joyfully converged at Jodhpur's Oswal Samaj Bhawan, marking the virtual union of the couple. Unlike previous instances of cross-border unions, this time, both families participated wholeheartedly, ensuring no surprises or disheartenment.

To navigate the legal intricacies, Arbaaz and Ameena opted for a virtual ceremony. This decision emerged from the realization that a marriage in Pakistan wouldn't be recognized by Indian authorities. Their online union resulted in a legitimate certificate, affirming their commitment.

As their story unfolds, Ameena's physical presence in Jodhpur remains eagerly anticipated. The bureaucratic channels of obtaining visas and clearing immigration formalities stand in their way. Nevertheless, the couple's bond and enduring affection serve as a testament to the enduring power of love across boundaries.

