Daredevil Remi Lucidi Known For Performing Extreme Stunts On High-rise Dies After Falling From 68th Floor

Remi Lucidi aka Remi Enigma known for performing extreme stunts on highrise buildings and towers, died after falling off from the 68th floor of a residential building in Hing-Kong. 30-year-old French adventurer lost his life in a tragic incident when he was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex.

According to the media reports, officials in Hong Kong said that Lucidi visited the complex around 6 pm to meet a friend on the 40th floor however, the alleged friend said that he was not acquainted with Lucidi.





According to the officials, Lucidi was last seen alive at 7:38 pm and in the footage recovered from the security cameras of the complex Lucidi is seen on the 49th floor and then taking the stairs to the top of the building.

"The source — which has not been identified — said that police believe Lucidi was trapped outside of the penthouse and was banging on the window for help before the unfortunate accident," reported the New York Post.

Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene and the Police are yet to issue an official cause of death. Lucidi’s fans took to social media to express their grief.