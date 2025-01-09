'Dear Idli Chutney, No Sambhar': Email To GATE Aspirants From IIT Roorkee Goes Viral, Sparks Security Concerns

Viral: An email reportedly sent by the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration has left aspirants shocked and puzzled. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by IIT Roorkee, where the administration addressed the user as "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR." The user, confused by the email’s content, wrote in the post, “I received this official mail from GATE. Was this intentional? How could they make such a mistake?” The attached screenshot showed a bizarre and inappropriate greeting, saying, "Dear idli chutney no sambhar," followed by the message, "GATE 2025 Admit Cards are now available to download from the GOAPS portal."

The email appeared to be an error, with an unusual and nonsensical combination of words that didn’t fit the context. One user wrote, “I wonder if this was only sent to south indian applicants.”

Another user wrote, “Never expected this to happen!”. The mix-up has caused a lot of laughter online, with social media users turning the mistake into a meme. Many people joked about the strange wording in the email and wondered how such an error could happen in an official message from a well-known exam organization.

IIT Roorkee issues statement

IIT Roorkee, the organizer of GATE 2025, addressed the issue, explaining that the error was due to a "technical glitch." Sonika Srivastava, Media Cell in-charge at IIT Roorkee, stated, "The problem was fixed immediately, and corrected emails with proper names were sent to the candidates. We apologize for the inconvenience caused."

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a national-level exam that tests students' knowledge in various subjects. It helps candidates pursue Master's or Doctoral studies or secure jobs in public sector companies. GATE 2025, organized by IIT Roorkee, will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 as a computer-based exam across eight zones.