Delhi Couple Thrashed By Locals Over ‘Torturing’ Minor Domestic Help; Watch

A couple in Delhi has been brutally thrashed by local residents for allegedly “employing and torturing” a minor domestic help in their residence. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing how a large crowd of angry people dragged the couple out of their house and thrashed them in public view. A case has been also registered in the matter and the accused have been detained. As visuals of the incident are going viral on social media, the latest reports suggest that the accused woman, who is employed as a pilot, lives with her husband, who is also an airline staff, in Delhi's Dwarka area.

The incident reportedly came to light after a relative of the 10-year-old girl saw severe injury marks on her face and arms and contacted the police. The news also spread among the locals, leaving them infuriated.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the couple can be seen arguing with the locals from inside the gate. However, the wife is then dragged by a few women, following which her husband tries to save her, only to get thrashed by the men around.



The visuals show the people repeatedly slapping and thrashing both the husband and wife. A few also pulled the woman's hair, as she continues to scream and tries to apologise.

As stated by the police, the girl was employed by the couple a few months ago, following which they used to allegedly torture and assault her. Presently, the girl has been medically examined and the couple has been arrested on multiple charges.

Another Domestic Help Horror In Delhi

This incident came months after another similar event was reported from the national capital. Another couple in Gurugram was arrested for torturing their minor domestic help, following which they were also sacked from their respective jobs.