Delhi High Court asks YouTube to remove two PewDiePie songs

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked YouTube to remove from its platform two songs posted by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie.

Justice Jayant Nath in an interim order on April 8 said the order should be complied with within two weeks. "In my opinion, it would be in the interest of justice that these videos are taken off by YouTube", Justice Nath said.

The court also directed YouTube to ensure that the songs do not get uploaded again on its platform.

A notice was issued to PewDiePie on the suit filed by T-Series owner Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 15.

In its plea, T-Series has sought that Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, be permanently restrained from uploading the songs titled "T-Series Diss Track/Bitch Lasagna" and "Congratulations".

The Super Cassettes told the court lyrics of songs were defamatory and offensive in nature. The songs contained racist, inflammatory and hateful remarks against the Indian community and disparage the T-Series and its trademark, it said.

The Indian music company has alleged that PewDiePie has been uploading defamatory music videos to target T-Series and the Indian community to regain its top slot.

PewDiePie was once the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, but T-Series overtook him.

The court also noted that after the first video was released, PewDiePie sent a communication to T-Series and apologised for posting the same. He also stated "it was all in good fun", and assured that he was "not planning any more videos on the same lines." However, on March 31 he posted a new song.